School is about to start for a lot of our kids on the First Coast and there's a foundation whose sole focus is personally and professionally develop local kids.

Dee Wilcox, the Executive Director of the AnnieRuth Foundation, stopped by the FCL studio to tell us about the #Royal Youth Leadership Explosion happening this Thursday, August 8th.

There will be free book bags and school supplies for the first 350 students.

Where: Main Library, 303 Laura Street N.

When: Thursday August 8th, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Register at www.eventbrite.com