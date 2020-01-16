The New Year is a time of fresh starts, setting goals and striving to take better care of ourselves; but what if you are faced with health challenges that make it more difficult? The stress of the holidays and pressure around a new year can be inspiring for some but draining for others. For people living with metastatic breast cancer, the mental and emotional toll can be significant. Lilly, in partnership with leaders of the MBC community, conducted a national survey to better understand the unique challenges people living with MBC face daily. Ninety percent (90%) of those surveyed said they experienced a new or worsened emotional issue while living with this devastating disease*, with more than a third saying they are unlikely to ask for help when it comes to emotional support and companionship.

Despite these daily challenges, the MBC community has a never-ending spirit to do all they can to thrive while actively in treatment for their disease.