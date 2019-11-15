Get ready! Here comes the shopping season, beginning with Black Friday and Cyber Monday on Thanksgiving weekend.

Tech and lifestyle journalist Anna De Souza shares some timely tips to get you ready for the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

From Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, more than 165 million Americans shopped either in stores or online, surpassing the 164 million who had said they would shop in a survey conducted ahead of the holiday by the National Retail Federation.

In 2018, the average shopper spent $313.29 on gifts and other holiday items over the five-day period, down from $335.47 during the same period the year before. Of the total, $217.37 or 69 percent was specifically spent on gifts.