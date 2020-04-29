Coronavirus has shut down much of America and companies nationwide have rolled out mandatory remote work for their employees.

While working from home (WFH) certainly has its benefits, but it also comes with a unique set of challenges. Setting up a home office with the right tools is crucial in making a smooth transition.

Whether you’re a newbie or a WFH veteran, tech expert Andrea Smith, shares how to step up your WFH game with her favorite tech, gear, and tips to staying productive during these unprecedented times.