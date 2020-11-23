First Coast Living
Amazon and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Executives Share
Another Way to Give Back this Holiday Season (FCL Nov. 23)
Globally, Amazon has donated more than $215 million to charitable organizations through the AmazonSmile program
This year has been tough for everyone, charitable organizations included. But, Americans have proven time and time again that we still want to help our neighbors in need.
And, at a time when funds may be tighter, but our hearts are as big as ever, giving has never been easier.