How Each of Us Can Help Feed Our Future (FCL Sept. 21)

The early stages of the pandemic served as a wakeup call for us all. We weren’t used to grocery shelves being empty along with limited meat and produce departments. America’s farmers have worked tirelessly to meet the need and while we all look forward to the day the pandemic is behind us, the challenge for tomorrow’s farmers continues.
Consider this; one U.S. farm feeds an estimated 166 people annually in America and abroad, but with the global population expected to increase from 7.6 billion to 9.8 billion by 2050, the worlds’ farmers will have to grow about 70% more food than what is now produced.