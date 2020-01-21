The American College of Physicians (ACP) has issued a bold call to action, challenging the U.S. to implement a systematic reform of the health care system. In short, ACP believes that American health care costs too much, leaves too many behind without affordable coverage, doesn’t incentivize patient interests, undervalues primary care, and creates barriers to care for vulnerable individuals.

In a series of interconnected and comprehensive policy papers, ACP address issues related to coverage and cost of care, health care payment and delivery systems, and barriers to care and social determinants of health. ACP’s recommendations including transitioning to a system that achieves universal coverage through two potential approaches: a single payer financing system or a publicly-financed coverage option with regulated private insurance, both of which would allow spending on administration to be redirected to patient care. Because coverage alone doesn’t not guarantee access to good care, ACP also recommends reforming payment and delivery systems around patients’ needs and addressing social and public health issues that undermine health.