Are you someone age 50 and up who is using their life experience to help others? If so, you could be the recipient of the next AARP Purpose Prize - which recognizes those who are creating new ways to solve tough social problems.

Barb Quaintance of AARP’s national headquarters office and Wintley Phipps, one of the 2019 winners, talk about how you or someone you know can apply for the 2020 AARP Purpose Prize.

Wintley shares his personal experience of giving back after retirement and discusses how retirees can find their own purpose to help others.