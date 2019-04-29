Have you been wanting to take a trip to Hawaii? Get transported to Hawaii through cuisines and tropical cocktails whipped up by a Master Chef at one of Jacksonville's Premier Annual Charitable Events!

"A Night at Roy's" is put on by the Monique Burr Foundation for Children and is one of their major fundraisers. MBF's purpose is to educate and protect children and teens from all types of bullying, abuse and victimization with evidence-based and evidence-informed prevention education programs.

Website: www.mbfpreventioneducation.org

Phone number: (904) 642-0210