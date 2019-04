Spring is in full swing and its the perfect time to think about sprucing up the look of your home.

Big home improvement projects can seem daunting if you're going at it alone.

Rhino Shield owner Jay Mariano shares how the Rhino Shield team can help improve the look of your home no matter what surface your home may have.

Offering a guarantee that their product can last up to 25 years helps to keep your home look new longer without constant maintenance.