6 Feet Away Gallery Offers More than Just Art (FCL July 9)

The 6 Ft Away Gallery is a Pop-Up Public Art space created by Curator, Artist, and Artist Advocate, Shawana Brooks, in response to the current conditions of COVID-19 closing cultural spaces and the terms of social distancing while out in the public.

If you need a safe space to vent your frustrations or talk out your trauma or be still, the curators hope a trip to the gallery provides catharsis. The current exhibition on display provides a sense of shared frustration for what is not a new occurrence of injustice against Black Americans.