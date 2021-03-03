5 tips on how to maximize your 1,440 minutes daily (FCL March 3, 2021)

Tim Timberlake is an African-American thought leader who is looking to change the world – one 1,440-minute day at a time. In his newest book “The Power of 1440”, set to be released March 9, Timberlake details how the sudden loss of his father at 18 years old, prompted him to start living his best life, every minute, of every day. In the book, he challenges others to do the same through scriptures and personal life experiences.