You don't have to go to Hollywood to be a filmmaker! You can be a part of the movie making magic that's happening right here on the First Coast! Filmmakers from all over Jacksonville have a chance to compete to see who can make the best film, but there's one catch! They only have 48 hours to do so. The 48 Hour Film Project is back and the project's producers Adam and Monique Madrid stopped by the FCL studio with all the details.

Website: www.48hourfilm.com/jacksonville