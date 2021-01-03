Sulzbacher started as a men’s shelter in Jacksonville. Now they have a village for women and children, are a federally-qualified health center and are the frontlines of the pandemic with our homeless. President and CEO Cindy Funkhouser shares how the organization is grown, where it is now and what’s on the horizon. For more information and to find ways you can get involved, visit: SulzbacherJax.org
25 years of Sulzbacher in Jacksonville (FCL March 1, 2021)
