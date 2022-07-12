Parents say Duval Station Road continues to be a problem. Just about five years ago, there was a cross walk and signage installed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Once again, the crosswalk woes near First Coast High School return.

We've been talking to parents, students, and city leaders about the issue for years.

Tuesday, a student was hit by a car and that student says she’s the second person to be hit in the last few weeks. She says the person who hit her didn't wait for police to arrive. First Coast News requested a police report.

This area has continued to be a problem. Just about five years ago, the cross walk and signage was placed in the area to get people to slow down, but now, they’re having problems again.

“I think it needs to be reduced and someone needs to be sitting there watching us,” said a student who wanted to remain anonymous.

The student says she wants to see more signage, reduced speeds and maybe a speedbump at the crosswalk near Duval Station Road and Starratt Road.

Tuesday, the student was hit by a car and she was bruised on her leg.

She says the driver didn’t wait for police to get to the scene.

“He parked his car to the side and said sorry and got back in the car and drove off,” said the student.

In 2019, First Coast News covered stories about the need for a cross walk and signage at the intersection. Now, students say they’d like to see a security guard or police officer patrolling the area.

“Although we are minors and in high school and everything, I feel like we should be watched and I feel like there should be somebody watching us cross the street,” she said.

The posted speed limit is 40 mph and the student’s mother says she wants to see that reduced. She also wants to see some type of speed bump in the area as well.