First Coast News spoke with not only the school district but also a parent who says she’s not sending her child to any games.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Security is top of mind ahead of Friday night football at schools across Duval County.

Parents and students are concerned after shots were fired at a First Coast High game last Friday.

Friday’s First Coast Varsity football game starts at 7pm. They play at Bishop Kenny.

“I’m literally wanting to pull my son out of there now it’s crazy,” said Shanin Allen, parent of First Coast student.

Last Friday, Shanin received text messages about the shooting happening at the First Coast v. Ribault High game. Her son is a 9th grader at First Coast.

“I lived on the Northside my whole life and it didn’t used to be like that but now it’s like you got to be scared to even send your kid to school,” said Allen.

Police say a 15-year-old boy shot into a crowd as people were leaving the Friday night game. An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office fired back at the suspect who was taken to the hospital.

As teams prepare to take the field Friday, the school district says it’s prepared.

“If you see something say something, we want to try to intervene as soon as possible,” said Chief Greg Burton, DCPS School Police.

The Duval County Public School district wants to remind everyone this Friday and beyond:

-Fans have to watch the game from the stands.

-Fans are not permitted to hang out in the parking lots.

-Also, all items will go through the new detection system before you enter.

The district also wants parents to pick their students up from the game on time.

I’m to the point to where I think other parents should also be cautious about their kids going to the football games.

“Honestly I believe in prayer just pray for your kids if they really want to go to the football games and trust in the lord they’ll be okay that’s me personally,” said one parent.

High School Varsity Football Games for 8-25-23:

6:30pm Fletcher @ Mandarin - Jaguars PREP/Action News Blitz Game of the Week (Green Out Night)

6:30pm Atlantic Coast @ Terry Parker

6:30pm Wolfson @ Baldwin

6:30pm Englewood @ Paxon (Neon Night)

6:30pm Riverside @ Westside

6:30pm Ribault @ Sandalwood

6:30pm Bishop Snyder @ Stanton (Frat Friday)

7:00pm First Coast @ Bishop Kenny

7:00pm Ed White @ Trinity Christian

7:00pm Andrew Jackson @ Nease