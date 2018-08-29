It’s a local mom-and-pop that specializes in serving up healthy food aimed to satisfy every taste bud and palette.

"We have a lot of omnivore options, vegetarian options, vegan options. We help people who are gluten free and dairy free as well," employee Sara Jackson said.

The owner, Mashid Parsa, is from Persia and started the business nine years ago. She got the idea from her own kids

“I always say my kids were the only kids who loved broccoli and fought over it because I made it taste good," Parsa said.

Parsa operates on a small scale, even though her clientele continues to grow.

"We are a neighborhood joint. We don’t work ourselves to death. We just make everything fresh every morning, and if we don’t have it, we don’t have it," Parsa said.

Each item is made from scratch and fresh to order, so you can’t go wrong with customer favorites such as the vegan Philly cheese steak, vegan gyro, chicken curry salad and the Persian kabobs and stews.

"We just use herbs. Persians are herb lovers, and I try to bring that into my cooking here," Parsa said.

It doesn't just stop at the entrees. Right next door, you’ll find the restaurant's very own dessert cafe and juice bar where the menu includes everything from gluten-free macaroons from New York to cheesecakes and smoothies.

We have baklava, triple chocolate moose chocolate, peanut butter mousse, a flower-less chocolate cake," Jackson said.

© 2018 WTLV