ORANGE PARK, Fla. — White Settlement, Texas, a suburb of Fort Worth, now joins an unfortunate list of cities with a shooting at a place of worship.

Three people, including the gunman, were killed inside the West Freeway Church of Christ on Sunday.

"No one wants to hear that someone came into a house of worship, a place where people are there for being peaceful and someone comes in with an insane, hostile act," Ben Carroll said.

He's the director of Ground Operations Development or G.O.D for short. He travels the country training churches on how to best be prepared for an active shooter.

"We tell them how to train this to the security, nursery workers, ushers, greeters," Carroll said.

He has four decades of law enforcement experience with about 60 First Coast churches participating in active shooter training. Next week, he's planning a conference call to review what happened inside the church in Texas. The shooting was live-streamed during a service on the church's website.

"We will be speaking about what went right and what we can do better or change so that next time we will have even fewer injuries or deaths mitigate any other events that may occur," Carroll said.

In the next several weeks Carroll is holding training sessions with churches in Clay County and St. Johns County.

