JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the class of 2020, this is a senior year no one is going to forget, and not necessarily for good reasons. Seniors are enduring a pandemic in place of prom, graduation and lasting memories with friends—but one local photography company is giving them the recognition they deserve.

“We honestly felt really bad for the seniors who worked so hard and had all of their end-of-the-year activities canceled,” said Mike Luter, owner of Studio City.

Studio City typically crafts student memorabilia by putting photos on mugs or buttons, but now they’re in the business of yard signs.

“We’ve never been in the 'yard sign business,' but this has turned into a nice little niche,” Luter said.

Luter began crafting signs about two weeks ago and his sales skyrocketed to thousands of orders.

“It blew up quickly,” Luter said. “It was crazy.”

It’s honoring the senior class and keeping his business afloat. Now, orders are pouring in nationwide.

“It’s been uplifting to see the support of the parents, schools, grandparents, supporting these seniors by doing this, because it’s a big accomplishment,” Luter said.

The concept continues to expand. The company is crafting banners for doors, and it’s even attracting a new trend of customers.

“From birthdays to now we are getting a lot of inquiries about first responders we want to do something to acknowledge the first responders, so it’s growing fast,” Luter said.

To order your sign, visit the company’s website.