Firms present designs for park at former Jacksonville Landing site in downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three nationally known design firms will show their visions Thursday for the future look of Riverfront Plaza, the grass-covered parcel in downtown where the Jacksonville Landing was demolished.

The all-day meeting of the city's Professional Services Evaluation Committee will feature design presentations, questions from committee members, and time set aside for public comments.

The meeting will start at 8:30 a.m. at a conference room in the main library in downtown. The meeting will be accessible as well via Zoom.

Agency Landscape + Planning will get the show rolling during the first block of time from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Olin Partnership will get its turn from noon to 2:30 p.m. and Perkins & Will will wrap up the day from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The committee will not immediately vote on naming a winner. The final scores and rankings will come at a July 22 meeting of the Professional Services Evaluation Committee.