Jacksonville's own Firehouse Subs is donating water to first responders and those in need Saturday and the franchise wants to the community's help.

The franchise's H2O for Heroes event collects bottled water to give out to first responders. Restaurants across the country will give one medium sub to each customer who donates an unopened, 24-pack of bottled water.

The water will be donated to local fire and police departments, emergency victims, senior and community centers and more.

More than 768,000 bottles of water were donated during the event in 2017, and restaurant chain hopes to increase its collection by 10 percent in 2018.

For information, click here.

© 2018 WTLV