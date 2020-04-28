Every year, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department comes to Wolfson Children’s Hospital to have an ice cream social with the children. But amid this pandemic, they are not allowed inside.

The department decided that’s not going to stop them because this is a time the kids need it the most.

“We’ll do it our way,” said Cpt. Eric Proswimmer with JFRD. “Our way is put the ladder truck up, put a teddy bear up with a firefighter on the top of the ladder and wave to the kids.”

Dozens of kids were met by firefighters at their windows with a warm hello Monday morning.

“It’s just amazing to see them come out and take the time and effort to remind the kids they are kids and make them feel extra special,” said Cicley Brooks, vice president of patient care services at Wolfson.

During this pandemic, all children at Wolfson are limited to one visitor.

“They’re very limited on how much they can even see their families,” Proswimmer said.

Seeing a big group of new friends at their windows and down below, all for them, was pretty special.

“I’m sure they’re all wanting to come out of their rooms, pet the dog and talk to the firefighters,” Brooks said.

Monday didn’t only lift the children's spirits, but also the men and women of JFRD.

On top of the coronavirus, first responders see car accidents, shootings, heartache—but today all they see are smiles.

“You have to bring positive in a dark situation,” Proswimmer said.

So as they send ice cream to the front door of the hospital, Proswimmer said they also hope to deliver, “love, hope, happiness, joy there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”