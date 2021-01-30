Firefighters operating St. Johns County vaccine site, patients say process is 'smooth, efficient'

County officials: fire stations and responding to 911 calls are not affected

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Some say getting registered to receive a vaccine is challenging in St. Johns County because there are not a lot of vaccines available.

But once you cross that bridge, patients tell First Coast News the process is smooth and efficient at the vaccine site.

Firefighters basically operate the site at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center in St. Augustine.

"My regular day job is I’m a firefighter with St. Johns Fire Rescue," but lately Lt. Dan Haley has also been working at the St. Johns County vaccine site. He does paperwork and monitors people right after they get their shot.

"I just look after them, talk with them, make sure they're okay," Haley said.

He and his colleagues make the vaccine program work.

"They’re doing everything from shots, writing consultation, checking people in, parking people, shuttling people, and doing data entry," Jeremy Robshaw with St. Johns County Fire Rescue said.

Haley added, "It’s a big undertaking."

Robshaw said even though you see quite a few firefighters at the vaccination site, fire stations are still fully staffed.

Haley said, "Rest assured. 911 calls are being answered."

" Personnel who are not currently staffed on a firetruck for that day, on their off days, are staffing to work the site," Robshaw explained. "They are volunteering for overtime."

St. Augustine Fire and St. Johns County Sheriff's staff are working the site the same way.

The amount of public safety personnel working depends on the amount of vaccine available on any given day. Friday was busy with about 1,200 vaccines, Robshaw said, so about 30-40 people were working.

First Coast News heard glowing reports from vaccine recipients.

Joe Sheffield approached First Coast News with a comment, saying he had just received his vaccine and "This is a very smooth operation. I’m very impressed with the organization of the St. Johns County fire rescue."