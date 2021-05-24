Firefighters responding to house fire in Jacksonville's Mid-Westside

The fire is happening in the 1400 block of West 5th Street, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Firefighters are responding to a house fire near the Mid-Westside area of Jacksonville.

Firefighters had to be pulled from the building for their safety, the JFRD said.

A First Coast News crew on the scene says the fire appears out, though that has not been confirmed by the JFRD.

It is unclear if there are any injuries from the fire at this time.

Crews are responding to a residential structure fire in the 1400 block of 5th street...L10 is on scene advising this is a working fire. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) May 24, 2021