The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to an auto hauler ship fire on Blount Island Thursday.

Firefighters said smoke could be seen coming out of the second alarm fire. There was a crew on the ship at the time of the fire, JFRD said.

There were no reports of any injures and all crew members were accounted for and off the ship, according to JFRD.