ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County firefighters rescued several animals from a residential structure fire in St. Augustine on Thursday.

The fire happened at the intersection of Tanager Road and Queen Road just before 5 p.m., according to the St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Heavy smoke was visible at the time, but the fire was soon brought under control, firefighters said.

During a rescue search, two dogs, three cats, a pig and several bunnies were brought to safety.

No injuries were reported.