Firefighters, deputies rescue stranded boater on Sampson Lake

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Bradford County first responders helped to rescue a woman who was stranded on Sampson Lake overnight Tuesday.

The woman was fishing on the lake and became disoriented in the dark, according to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office.

The woman called 911, but responding deputies were unable to find her, the sheriff's office said. However, they used a drone to help find and guide her.

While she did see the drone, she told deputies her boar motor was disabled shortly before her phone died.

A Melrose Fire Department Marine unit did eventually find the woman's boat and towed her back to shore.

The entire rescue took almost four hours. There were no injuries.