Firefighter who helped pull driver whose car went over Dames Point Bridge to safety describes rescue mission

A crash sent a car plummeting off the Dames Point Bridge into the St. Johns River. Captain Phillip Orelli was lowered down over the bridge to rescue him.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A heroic rescue unfolded Saturday night after a car plummeted off the Dames Point Bridge in Jacksonville.

Stranded in the St. Johns River, a 27-year-old man was on the roof of his car when Captain Phillip Orelli with Station 30 got to the scene.

“The chief and I spoke and decided with the depth of the water and the possibility of the boats maybe not getting in there that it would be best to have me go over the side on the two line lowering system,” Orelli said.

The driver ended up in the water after a crash sent his car over the concrete barrier on the Dames Point Bridge. Fortunately, the water was only about five feet deep where the car landed.

“That's actually my first time being on the end of the line going over any kind of obstacle like that," Orelli said. "We train for it consistently.”

Firefighters worked together to lower Captain Orelli over the bridge so he could put a harness on the driver, who only had minor injuries.

“When I got down there, it was really just, you know, thanking me you know that I was there to help him,” Orelli said.

Crews used a ladder to lift them both up onto the bridge. The rescue operation from start to finish took about 23 minutes.

“They said they had just trained on it a few shifts before,” Chief Keith Powers said. “Because the captain and his crew were so proficient at what they did, they had rescued the man before our special operations team got there, and that’s a credit to the men and women here at 30 and the men and women on our special operations team that go out and do this extra training all the time to make sure that we're ready, ready to respond to these type incidents.”

Captain Orelli said he was just doing his job, and that it took a team effort to make the rescue successful.

“If it hadn’t been my shift, it would been one of the other 1600 firemen we have in this department. It just happened to be that the call went out, and I just happened to be the one that responded that day.”

