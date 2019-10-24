JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A celebration of life and procession was held for Jacksonville firefighter Brian McCluney who was never found after he and a firefighter from Virginia went missing during a fishing trip back in August.

The celebration was held at the North Jacksonville Baptist Church at 11 a.m. and the public was invited to attend, according to Brian McCluney's wife, Stephanie McCluney.

There was also be a procession along I-95 where Jacksonville firefighters saluted the procession as it went by.

A massive search effort orchestrated by the U.S. Coast Guard involved volunteers from Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and members of the public.

Stephanie McCluney called the outpouring of support at the time "overwhelming."

Brian McCluney and Fairfax, Va. firefighter Justin Walker, were last seen going fishing in the Port Canaveral area on Aug. 16.

