Cody Allen and his wife Shelby Allen were both firefighters with the Central City Fire Department.

CENTRAL CITY, Colo. — The deaths of two Central City firefighters has been determined to be accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a release from the Gilpin County Sheriff's Office.

The couple, Cody Allen, 29, and his wife Shelby Allen, 27, were found dead in their Central City home, Friday morning, GCSO said.

Cody Allen started as a volunteer in July 2009 and had recently been hired as a lieutenant, according to GCSO. Shelby Allen worked as a volunteer with the department since February 2016.

They got married two years ago, according to GCSO.

GCSO said both Cody Allen and Shelby Allen grew up in Gilpin County.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the Allen Family, Central City Fire Department Family and our community at this devastating time," GCSO said in the release.

The case is still under investigation by GCSO.

The families of the couple released a statement on Facebook that reads:



"Our family is touched by the outpouring of support for Cody and Shelby. The support means we had to make the very difficult decision to limit the funeral at Flatirons Church to only family and first responders.

Due to COVID limitations, we will not be able to include the public or Gilpin community within the church. We are deeply sorry. We hope you will help us celebrate Cody and Shelby by joining us online or at the Gilpin County Fairgrounds. Gilpin County has arranged for two large theater screens to be set up and for you to park and listen to the memorial service through your car radio. We will then join you after the service as we lead a procession to the fairgrounds from the church."