Deputies looking for person who threw a firecracker at ambulance in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County deputies are looking for a person who threw a firecracker at the windshield of an ambulance in transport, causing the windshield to crack.

On April 16, The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says Rescue 85 was transporting a patient to the hospital from the area of Bardin Road and Springside Shortcut Road when somebody threw a firecracker at the windshield of the vehicle.

The person then took off in an older model white Cadillac. Deputies say nobody in the ambulance was injured, and the unit was able to get to the hospital without any delays.

"This incident could have ended completely different if the driver had not remained so focused despite having an ignited projectile thrown at him," said PCSO on Facebook. "Not only does the driver have to maintain awareness, but also keep a steady hand at driving, so his partner can render life-saving measures including injections if needed. The person responsible put not only the patient's life at risk but also the emergency responders."