BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker County Fire Rescue is battling a woods fire near Macclenny Saturday afternoon.

Fire Rescue reported the fire via Facebook just after 3 p.m., saying the fire is of off 121 South at Lewis Covin Road. The fire is about 60 acres wide, according to fire rescue. No homes are in danger.

Florida Forestry and the Macclenny Fire Rescue Department are assisting with the blaze.