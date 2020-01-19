A late morning fire on board the overturned Golden Ray cargo ship was quickly put out Sunday, according to the Altahama Riverkeeper.

Contractors were welding inside the ship around 11:30 a.m. when the fire ignited, a spokesperson said.

The contractors used their own fireboat to put out the fire, which was contained inside the vessel, according to an Altahama Riverkeeper spokesperson.

Officials from the Coast Guard told the organization they were aware of the fire inside the partially submerged cargo ship.

The Golden Ray cargo ship overturned in the St. Simons Sound on Sept. 8. It was transporting roughly 4,200 vehicles filled with fuel when it capsized.

After the incident, a group of responding organizations titled the Unified Command was formed to deal with the ongoing clean-up efforts.

Over the phone, the Altahama Riverkeeper spokesperson said there have not been any recent releases from the ship into the water. No salvage plan has been released yet.

