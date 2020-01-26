The fire marshal has been called to investigate the cause of an abandoned hotel fire on the Northside Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Around 8:33 a.m., firefighters said they were responding to fire which broke out at an abandoned hotel on Balmoral Circle North and Busch Drive. It was advised that fire could be seen coming out of the building.

Eight minutes later, firefighters said that the fire was under control and that the fire marshall was called to investigate.

The building was searched for any occupants, and firefighters gave things the all-clear.

At this time, no further information is known about the cause of the fire and no injuries have been reported.