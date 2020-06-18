Fire marshal investigating cause of early morning vehicle fire in St. Augustine

St. Johns County Fire Rescue says crews were called to Thomas Street near South Whitney Street shortly after 4 a.m.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The fire marshal is investigating the cause of an early-morning vehicle fire at a home in St. Augustine.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue shared photos of the fire to its Facebook page Thursday. Crews were called to a home on Thomas Street near South Whitney Street at 4:06 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 4:15 a.m., the post says.

Engine 14 responded to put the vehicle fire out, according to the post. After the fire was under control, crews conducted overhaul operations.

The photos show the extent of the damage on the vehicle, which could be seen in one picture charred, with the metal of its frame twisted.