Fire rescue responding to massive fire at Island Pointe Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders are on the scene of a fire at Island Pointe Apartments on Jacksonville's Northside.

The complex is at 1000 Island Point Drive. Residents are currently waiting outside the building as the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has cut off entry to the apartment complex.

There have been no injuries reported so far, according to the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.

First responders have told First Coast News that even some firefighters have not been allowed to enter.

Power has been shut off to the building.