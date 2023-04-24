Fire destroys gymnastics business on Westside

JFRD says no one was injured in this fire.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gymnastics Unlimited was engulfed in flames Sunday night. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says no one was injured in the fire. Crews were on the scene for about 4 hours but got the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

JFRD tells First Coast News that the State Fire Marshal is currently investigating this fire.

According to the GoFundMe organized by Lisa Music who is also the owner of Gymnastics Unlimited, has been in business for the past 35 years.

The GoFundMe says that the business led multiple children to their collegiate dreams, and that it has always been a mission to create a safe and loving environment for children to grow and prosper.

The fundraiser goes on to say that, the building, all of the equipment and many personal items are gone.