HILLIARD, Fla. — A Hilliard family lost their home after it was engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon, according to Nassau County Fire Rescue (NCFR).

The fire happened at around 2 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire had already engulfed 50 percent of the house, NCFR said.

Firefighters said the homeowner sustained minor injuries and is OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.