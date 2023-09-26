Fire damages St. Augustine tennis club

The fire at Atlantic Beach & Tennis Club, 8 Ocean Trace Road, St. Augustine, was reported at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire and Rescue is reporting that no one was injured after a fire tore through the Atlantic Beach & Tennis Club, 8 Ocean Trace Road, St. Augustine early Tuesday.

Calls first came in to 911 around 1:30 a.m. reporting that flames and smoke were coming from the structure. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported that "heavy" flames were visible both inside and outside the clubhouse. Crews extinguished the fire and there were no reported injuries.

In a Facebook post, SJCFR says that firefighters "performed a coordinated attack with aerial operations and multiple hand lines to bring the fire under control and extinguished fire"

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with SJCFR saying the St. Johns County Fire Marshal and the State Fire Marshal will head the investigation.