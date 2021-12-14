x
St. Johns County, Jacksonville fire crews on scene of house fire in Julington Creek area

JFRD tweeted around 8:45 a.m. that it was sending crews for mutual aid with SJC Fire Rescue to a residential structure fire on Peppervine Avenue.
Credit: Provided
JULINGTON CREEK PLANTATION, Fla. — Fire crews from St. Johns County and Jacksonville are on the scene of a house fire in the Julington Creek area Tuesday morning.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department tweeted around 8:45 a.m. that it was sending crews for mutual aid with St. Johns County Fire Rescue to a residential structure fire in the 700 block of Peppervine Avenue. Crews on the scene said they could see heavy fire through the roof of the home.

First Coast News has a crew on the way to the scene. We will continue to update this developing story.

Credit: St. Johns County Fire Rescue
