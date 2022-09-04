JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue are battling flames at an apartment fire on the Northside.
At 3:30 p.m., JFRD tweeted that crews were responding to a structure fire at the 800 block of Broward Road. Medical assistance has been requested for 12 adults, according to their Twitter.
They also tweeted that there was heavy smoke showing.
Right now, First Coast News is working to learn more about the condition of the homes impacted and if anyone was injured. We will have updates posted here.