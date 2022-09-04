Medical assistance has been requested for 12 adults.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue are battling flames at an apartment fire on the Northside.

At 3:30 p.m., JFRD tweeted that crews were responding to a structure fire at the 800 block of Broward Road. Medical assistance has been requested for 12 adults, according to their Twitter.

They also tweeted that there was heavy smoke showing.

