Fire crews rescue 3 dogs from overnight fire in Murray Hill that displaced 1 adult, 1 child

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department tweeted Monday morning the Red Cross was requested to help the family.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A family of two is out of their home, but three dogs are safe after an early-morning fire Monday in Murray Hill.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said crews were sent to the 800 block of McDuff Avenue for a residential structure fire around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters on scene said they could see fire showing when they arrived, and more crews were sent to assist.

The Red Cross was called to help one adult and one child displaced by the fire, JFRD said.

Firefighters were able to rescue three dogs from the fire, according to JFRD's Twitter page. The house was declared all clear after a search.

JFRD did not say what caused the fire to start. Crews were able to put the fire out within minutes, according to JFRD tweets.

