Fire crews are on the scene of a brush fire at J. Turner Butler and Hodges Boulevard Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD has confirmed that the fire is in the same area as a previous brush fire that took place on Saturday.

Forestry crews are plowing fire breaks around the 35-acre fire on the Southside from yesterday. a flare up jumped the lines on the west side earlier today but 2 tractors are on scene now working to contain it now. No structures threatened. 95% contained at last check pic.twitter.com/DN1oFgSwrL — FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) July 15, 2018

Whether or not lightening caused the fire remains unknown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

