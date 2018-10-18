JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An electrical fire at the Florida Times-Union building in Riverside has caused a power outage in the area, affecting services like the Skyway Express, according to the JEA spokesperson, Gerri Boyce. The Prime Osborn Convention Center is also affected.

JFRD responded to a call about the fire Thursday morning. Employees evacuated the building and it was quickly put out. JFRD remained on the scene to remove smoke.

Crews have responded to the Times Union building on Riverside for an electrical fire....the building has been evacuated, the fire is now out, we now need to remove smoke from the building. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) October 18, 2018

Due to the power outage, JTA said the Skyway is out of service until power is restored. Buses are providing service between stations in the meantime.

The Prime Osborne Convention Center was also affected. It is where the Southern Women's Show is happening this weekend.

