Looking for a Christmas light display to check out this season? People across the country are using Nextdoor's new Cheer Map to spread holiday cheer in their neighborhood.

The map allows people to mark their house as a 'decoration destination' to alert others that they have lights up. Additionally, people can go on the app to see what areas of the neighborhood are decked out with lights.

To add your home to the Cheer Map on web:

Visit your neighborhood map by tapping on the Cheer Map icon in the upper right corner of your Nextdoor homepage. A pop-up window should appear over your address on the map, asking “Will you be decorating your home for the holidays?” (If the window doesn’t appear, click on your address.) Select ‘I will!’, or ‘Not this year’, then click Continue. If you’ve selected ‘I will!’, a ‘Lights and displays’ icon will be placed on your house on the map.

