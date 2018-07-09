You know that messed up road near your neighborhood? Ever wonder if it’s going to get fixed?

Now you can find out.

Here you can see the City of Jacksonville’s Proposed Capital Improvement Plan for the next five years.

It outlines 132 projects from improvements to fire stations, hospitals, and the Jacksonville Zoo.

But also sidewalks, and road improvements all over town.

The area along McCoy Creek will see a seven-part restoration project that includes removing the bridges at Leland and Smith, and rebuilding and raising the bridges at King and Stockton.

It’s an area neighbors say is known for flooding during heavy rainfall.

"We need help, badly,” said Lamar Major, who has seen several cars stuck in high waters over the years.

The document is 316 pages, luckily it does have a search function, so you don’t have to read all of it, just search for your road or neighborhood to see what comes up.

