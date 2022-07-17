Jacksonville woman teaches financial literacy classes to inform community

A Jacksonville woman wants the entire community to be better educated about the ways to save money for retirement.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's an important topic that many of us struggle with, but it impacts everybody - Money.

One Jacksonville woman is making it her mission to ensure that the next generation is financially informed. Teneshia LaFaye and her organization, Wealth Wave, teaches classes to students as well as people in the community about the importance of saving as well as placing their money in the right accounts to grow their savings.

LaFaye recently taught a series of classes at Raines High School and says that she's passionate about helping others.

"I just really want to help people have a better future," said LaFaye, "because pensions, most companies don't give pensions anymore. Social Security is at the federal poverty line, $1,400 a month. What's that going to do, what's $1,400 a month going to do when you retire if that's all you get?"

There are still spots available for the next series of financial classes. These classes are also available through zoom.

LaFaye hopes that by attending these classes many members of the community will have a better idea of what financial security looks like and will be able to eventually retire comfortably.

"I just want to help the young people because they have 5 decades ahead of them that they can start saving in the right accounts, so that by the time they retire they're good," said LaFaye.

Classes are taught in person at 8081 Philips Hwy, Suite 22, Jacksonville, 32256.

Classes are also simulcast through zoom.

Here are the next scheduled classes:

Wednesday July 20th at 6:45pm (zoom: bit.ly/nextgenfin1)

Thursday July 28th at 6:45pm (zoom: bit.ly/nextgenfin2)