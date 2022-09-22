Financial assistance available to struggling Jacksonville residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Times are tough for many people around the First Coast.
At the beginning of the week, roughly 45,000 customers were at risk for having their utilities disconnected due to overdue electric bills with JEA after it ended its summer 'grace period'.
On Thursday, JEA says 1,055 customers were disconnected. Of those, JEA says 575 were quickly reconnected.
Are you one of the households impacted by the utility ending the grace period? Or maybe you just need some extra help paying your rent>
People living in Jacksonville facing financial difficulties may be eligible for some help from the city.
The City of Jacksonville’s Emergency Assistance Program is available to qualified Duval County residents in need.
Qualifications for financial assistance:
- You must be a Duval County resident. You must provide utility shut-off notice if applicable
- Your household income must not exceed 150 percent of the federal poverty level
- You must be in a crisis situation with supportive documentation
- You must have a delinquent, eviction, foreclosure or shut-off notice or loss of utility service
- You must meet the established eligibility guidelines and provide proof of eligibility
- You must not have received financial assistance from our program within the past 24 months
- You must have had the capacity to meet basic needs before suffering the current financial hardship.You must provide a picture ID for the applying client and all adults in the household
- You must provide Social Security documentation for all household members
- You must provide proof of all household income and resources for the past 45 days
- You must provide a lease agreement and copy of eviction notice, if applicable
Individuals wishing to make an appointment for assistance can call 904-255-2469. The appointment line opens at 9:30 a.m., Monday through Friday (except holidays).
Appointments are given on a "first caller, first-service" basis for the next business day.
Due to the high volume of calls, appointments fill quickly. Individuals with court-ordered eviction notices are given priority and should telephone (904) 255-3360 for immediate assistance.
