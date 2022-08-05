Family, friends say final goodbyes to popular Jacksonville radio personality

Tasheka Young was laid to rest Friday. She was murdered nearly two weeks ago. Her children's father is charged in her death.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends of a popular Jacksonville radio personality, Tasheka Young, said their final goodbyes to the mother of two Friday.

Young was murdered nearly two weeks ago. Her children's father, Bursey Armstrong, is charged in her death.

Young's family asked everyone to wear purple to the service. They said purple was not only Young's favorite color, but it's also the color of domestic violence awareness.

Friends said Young grew up in the church she was laid to rest on Friday, Historic Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church in Downtown Jacksonville. They described Young as outspoken, ambitious and a mother who loved her children.

"She will definitely be remembered by her smile and her radio voice because that’s what they ended up knowing her by," Qkwaisarah Bray, Young’s friend, said. "She was a steadfast friend. She was one of the strong friends, and she was an amazing mother. She always wanted to be a mother."

Young was also four months pregnant with Armstrong's child.

“I’m going to remember her as not just my friend, but as the mother that she was," Bray said. "She was more than a radio personality. She was more than a daughter. She was definitely a mother and those kids are going to miss her a lot."

Armstrong is being held on no bond. His next court date is Aug. 16.