Fighting their fears: Working parents say they have to send their kid back to school despite concerns

Several parents of Camden County students tell First Coast News that virtual school wasn't a viable option for them considering their full-time work schedule.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — More than 70% of the students in Camden County Schools are back in the classroom. A spokesperson for the district, Phoebe Floyd, says about 6,500 of their roughly 9,000 students are returning to brick and mortar.

On Tuesday, parents walk their kids to the door at St. Marys Elementary school. Our crew saw at least half of the students and families bringing or wearing a mask.

Though the district is not requiring masks for students or staff, the topic is still a part of heated conversations.

“I’m not understanding why Camden (County Schools) won’t mandate masks," said mom Nakisha Nesmith, "I understand that masks are uncomfortable for the children. It’s annoying, but it’s necessary right now”

“She puts two yarns together and sews," first-grader Layla described. She sported a matching mask and dress combo for the first day. Her mom says Layla's grandma made the mask for her return to school.

Back to school during a #pandemic? Camden County Schools is the first on the First Coast to do so. Here’s what it looked like on day 1. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/k99B94XyUn — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) August 4, 2020

Dozens of other Camden County students waited for the doors to open, wearing a new accessory.

Mom Kelly Thompson is making both her children wear a mask. Her son has asthma and is high-risk. She says she had to send their kid back to school.

"I’m a full time working mom," she explained.

Even before the school day starts, these parents have concerns.

"I’m taking a gamble," Nesmith said. "I prayed about it. But if something happens I’m going to quit my job and he won’t be coming back for the rest the year”￼￼."